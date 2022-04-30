There is no doubt morels have a better PR agent than other wild mushrooms. They get all the press. But there are other mushrooms that to some are equally delicious.
During this special time of year many hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts turn to gatherers for a short period and many may not realize they are walking past other delicious edibles along the way.
Some believe the oyster mushrooms are almost as good as wild morels. They usually show up earlier than morels and grow a little later in the season. They thrive in warmer temperatures and rain. Oysters always grow on wood, whether living or dead. Many believe the best place to find them is on fallen trees close to waterways. Some oyster fanatics also grow them at home. Kits are sold where you can buy wood already inoculated with the spores that should produce these succulent treats in your own backyard.
Shaggy manes are another that don’t get much press. They are one of the most common types of wild mushrooms and some are surprised they are edible. These types of fungus do exceptionally well in high traffic areas. They are often times spotted growing along walk paths, back yards and parks. They are like a natural sponge so if you decide to pick a few always make sure they come from an area where no pesticides or herbicides have been used. Shaggy manes should be picked when they are totally white. If they start to decompose and have black goo around the cap, they won’t taste very good.
Another tasteful mushroom is the Dryad’s saddle, commonly called pheasant backs. They are sought after by the most knowledgeable. They grow almost all summer but are the best when harvested in the spring. These varieties always grow on trees while the majority grow on dead elms.
The best way to tell if a pheasant back is ripe to eat is to test the texture. If the flesh is flexible and feels like it still has moisture then it is fine. A good pheasant back is dense so many slice them thin before cooking. Some still use the mushroom even if it becomes a little stiff and dry but find them particularly delicious when used in soups and broth.
Mushrooms sometimes get their name based on what they resemble. Puff balls fit this perfectly. They range in size from a tennis ball sometimes growing to the diameter of a volleyball. They are by far the easiest to spot in the woods. In reality they can be found anywhere, even in yards. Although they grow through spring and summer, they are best eaten when picked early. Many people consider them a “breakfast” mushroom, going exceptionally well in omelets.
To tell if they are ready for the pan, cut one open and look at its flesh. They should be all white inside. If you see any other color like yellow or brown it is past its prime. If that’s the case I like to kick them just like a soccer ball. Besides being fun it also helps spread the millions of spores contained inside.
Another overlooked wild fungus are chicken of the woods. They grow from late spring until early fall. These mushrooms also grow on trees and are most common on trees that have recently died. They can grow in large clusters and some may find several pounds from one clump. The most difficult thing about these mushrooms are they provide a good home to many insects so particular care needs to be taken when cleaning. These mushrooms are often used in pastas, soups and as a white meat alternative.
My late friend “Bayou” Bill Scifres hunted wild mushrooms almost year round. “Everybody touts the merits of the sponge variety,” he used to say, “when in reality there are many mushrooms that are great to eat that can be found almost year round.” No doubt, he was an expert in finding them as well as their preparations. As with any wild mushroom always make sure you know what you are picking before eating them. If not, ask someone who does know.
So if you are one who likes taking to the woodlots in search of one of nature’s most succulent treats, extend your season by looking for other safe to eat varieties that you may be overlooking.
