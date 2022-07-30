Each year, when the Department of Natural Resources comes out with its annual spring wild turkey hunting harvest information I can’t help but take a keen interest.
I can vividly remember when there were no turkeys in central Indiana. Fortunately, I was able to take part in their original reintroduction in Howard County in 1997 and their success was better than imagined.
Last spring hunters collected 12,531 birds statewide. This represents a slight increase over 2021, but a decline from the record set in 2020 when 14,492 birds were checked in. In Howard County, six hunters saw success.
The population of eastern wild turkeys in the Hoosier State is estimated at 125,000. According to current statistics, 253,000 licenses were sold. In reality the number is a bit more when considering farmers and landowners can hunt their own land without purchasing a tag.
These numbers are significant when considering the birds native to our state were, not that long ago, considered to be near extinction. Turkeys can now be found in all of Indiana’s 92 counties.
None of this happened on its own or by accident. A decade’s long effort to re-establish the bird’s population has been so successful there has been no additional stocking since 2004.
“The only thing we have done is some ongoing maintenance in a few areas where they might be getting thin,” said wildlife research biologist Steve Backs.
Hunters collected birds in 91 of 92 counties with the exception being Tipton County. The annual harvest is usually highest in our northern- and southern-tier counties where habitat is the best.
It began in 1956 when nearly 2,800 wild turkeys were released in southern Indiana. They did so well that a spring hunting season was established in 1970. Now some areas have as many as 25 birds per square mile, which is a lot in anyone’s book.
The return of wild turkeys is beneficial for several reasons. The sale of hunting licenses helps bolster funds ear-marked for the Division of Fish and Wildlife which is used for things like land acquisition, wildlife conservation measures and habitat improvement to name a few.
According to Backs, “a strong population of turkeys provides more opportunities for hunters and for some, the sight of these birds in their yard or along the countryside creates fond memories. We get a lot of people who have never hunted turkeys but they just get excited by the fact that they’ve seen one.”
Even with a slight decline in harvest numbers over the past two years no changes are planned. “Stiffer hunting regulations are currently not needed because existing controls are viewed as conservative and a leveling off of a population is typical,” Backs added.
Male turkeys are called gobblers because of the “gobble” call they make to announce themselves to females, called hens.
An adult gobbler usually weighs between 17 and 26 pounds. They sport a beard, made of unique modified feathers on their breast that in some cases can grow to nearly a foot in length.
Although the turkey you eat at Thanksgiving is domestic are a direct descendent from the wild variety, do not confuse the two. Wild turkeys can run up to 25 mph and fly as fast as 55 mph.
Contrary to popular belief, Benjamin Franklin never proposed the turkey as a symbol of America. But he did once praise it as being “a much more respectable bird than the bald eagle.”
TOURNEY RESULTS
Members of the Kokomo Reservoir Monday evening open team bass tourney recently conducted their end-of-the-year Classic event. The finale was open to the anglers who amassed the most points during the regular summer schedule. The group faced strong winds and heavy rain.
After the weigh-in, it was the father-and-son team of Phil and Randy Reel winning with five largemouth bass totaling 14.48 pounds. Doug Pence brought in second place with five fish weighing 12.87 pounds. Jerry Pickett and his grandson Jade Pickett took third place and the “big bass” award with five largemouth bass weighing 12.58 pounds with their largest tipping the scales at 4.48 pounds.
