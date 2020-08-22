The questions came in rapid-fire succession.
How many fish have you caught? How many fishing poles do you have? How long have you been fishing? What’s the biggest one you’ve ever caught? How old are you?
I had committed to taking a friend’s 9-year-old son fishing for the first time. I could use a relaxing evening — or so I thought. In the beginning, his questions were non-stop and I was amazed how long he could talk without taking a breath.
“Just relax and enjoy what’s going on around you,” I told him as I baited our hooks with plump beemoth, while hoping for a few moments of silence. Then the questions came again.
What kind of fish will we catch? Are there big ones here? Have you ever hooked a goose? Each inquiry came without giving me a second to answer any of them.
Why do fish jump? He asked that immediately, after what I assumed was a small largemouth bass breaking the surface, dimpling the placid water.
His last question intrigued me. Why do fish jump? I think most of us agree that a chunk of sharp steel lodged unforgivably in the mouth and the resistance of fishing line pulled tight by someone on the other end would cause any fish to jump.
Through the years I can personally testify through experience that being impaled by a hook is not a pleasant way to spend your time. Actually, getting hooked isn’t so bad — it’s yanking it out that makes me jump.
What Jarrod meant was why do some fish rocket out of the water for no apparent reason, then dash back under the surface only to do it again and again.
There is not a fisherman around who hasn’t seen it happen and with every species. From sailfish to sunfish and barracuda to bluegills, we have seen them all become airborne.
I am sure there are many common explanations for this type of behavior. Stalking prey from underneath like an orca to a seal is one reason. Fish are opportunistic feeders and take a variety of prey floating on or near the surface. On the other hand, some fish may hurdle themselves into the air to keep from being dinner themselves.
Another reason fish jump could be because they are just playing. Have you ever seen how many domestic and wild animals frolic? Dogs run around playfully, cows kick and buck, sometimes for no apparent reason. Hunters have watched as young deer run around friskily kicking up their hooves. Even children run, hop and skip around simply because it feels good.
Another reason for this jumping behavior could be because our aquatic adversaries are disrespecting us. We have all spent considerable time either casting live bait and bobbers or chunking artificial lures churning the water to a creamy froth with no success. But at the same time fish are jumping all around. You know they are there yet refusing to hit anything in our arsenal. I personally think they are flipping us the fin. After all, they don’t have fingers.
After sitting with Jarrod for over an hour with little to show for our outing we both watched as fish surfaced everywhere. His questions slowly subsided, I believe his body was becoming deprived of oxygen and he needed the break to breathe.
I firmly believe Mother Nature is truly wonderful and sees to it that every organism above a certain point in the food chain is given enough sense of self to enjoy being what they are.
One universal expression of this joy has to be the exuberance of physical activity. This could be one reason why it feels so good to stretch after waking from a night’s sleep. It’s pleasing to feel that sweet range of motion as we extend supple muscles. Maybe it’s the harmonic intricacy of skin and ligament, tendon and bone as we discover our physical limits. The fluid range of emotions your face undergoes as we fight a trophy fish — first surprise, followed by concentration and determination, then pride.
After considering all of this it was time to answer my young fishing partner’s question and I wanted to do it with detailed, well-thought accuracy.
“Jarrod,” I finally said, “fish jump because they can!”
RESERVOIR TOURNEY
Tyson and Zach Robinson came away winners at Monday evening’s Kokomo Reservoir open team bass tourney with two fish topping out at 5.24 pounds. Steve Kelley and Randy Austin raked in second with two bass weighing 3.43 pounds. Rob Armstrong and Stan Rebber rounded out third with two fish totaling 3.19 pounds. Jerry and Jade Pickett took home the weekly event’s award for biggest bass after weighing in a 2.87 pound largemouth.
DELPHI-DELCO
Paul Crow and Wayne Eads won Tuesday evening’s Delphi-Delco team bass tourney, held at Mississinewa Reservoir, with two bass totaling 3 pounds, 12 ounces. Second place went to Bob Rose and Wayne Nolder with a couple bass topping out at 3 pounds, 4 ounces. Mike Harrison and Bill Luster snagged third with two fish weighing 3 pounds, 1 ounce. A largemouth weighing 2 pounds, 8 ounces gave the team of Terry Roe and Jerry Pickett the tourney’s honors for biggest fish.
