Madison Layden

Madison Layden

 File photo | Kokomo Tribune

Layden named state’s top female athlete

MaxPreps on Friday named Northwestern three-sport star Madison Layden the 2019-20 Best Female Athlete for Indiana. MaxPreps named one athlete per state.

Layden played volleyball, basketball and tennis — and she enjoyed tremendous team and individual success in all three.

Basketball is Layden’s main sport. The Purdue signee helped power the Tigers to a 107-9 record, two Class 3A state championships and a Class 4A state runner-up finish over her career. She was the 2020 Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year and Miss Basketball runner-up. In addition, she topped the 2019 and ‘20 Associated Press’ all-state teams among countless other honors.

As a senior, the 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 25.6 points (No. 2 in the state), 6.4 assists (No. 3) and 5.1 steals (No. 11). She knocked down 93 3-point attempts (No. 2) on 40.6% accuracy. The Tigers went 29-1, falling by three points to Lawrence North in the Class 4A championship game.

Layden is 13th in state history in career scoring with 2,360 points, and No. 2 in both assists (713) and steals (539).

In volleyball, Layden led the Tigers to a 100-30 record over her four-year career. A versatile player, she slammed 1,814 career kills while also recording 1,129 assists and 1,207 digs. She was a multi-time Class 3A all-state selection.

In tennis, she had compiled a 56-6 record through her junior season, all at No. 1 singles, and she was a 2019 all-state second-team pick. Team-wise, she helped the Tigers compile three undefeated regular seasons in addition to three Kokomo Sectional titles. The Tigers went 49-3 over that span with two of the losses coming to state superpower Carmel in regional finals. The 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you