• NAME: Chloe McClain
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: McClain led the charge as Kokomo capped the regular season with a 49-48 victory over Muncie Central. She scored a career-high 39 points, grabbed five rebounds and took two steals. She made 11 of 22 shots from the field (7 of 10 from 3-land) and 10 of 11 free throw attempts. She tied the Kokomo girls record for 3-pointers made in a game while finishing one point shy of tying the single-game scoring record. For the season, she is averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
