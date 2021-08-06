The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have re-signed point guard T.J. McConnell to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.
McConnell recorded the best season of his career in 2020-21 as he set career highs with 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He led the NBA with a total of 128 steals during the regular season.
“This is what I wanted, a longer-term deal with a team and city that my family and I have fallen in love with. This is a first-class organization from top to bottom and I love playing and living here," McConnell said.
McConnell joined the Pacers as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 season. After he originally went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, McConnell has completed six NBA seasons. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015-19.
