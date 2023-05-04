In the Kokomo boys basketball program’s long and rich history, there have been countless memorable players and teams.
That said, the LSMFT team of 1944 holds a special place in history.
Those Wildcats finished as state runners-up, and the book “Yea, Wildcats” by famed author John R. Tunis was based on the team.
The LSMFT team featured John Leslie, Tom Schwartz, Walter McFatridge, Chuck Farrington and Gene Turner. The acronym was borrowed from a popular tobacco advertisement of the time — “Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco.”
McFatridge, the last remaining LSMFT member, died last week. He was 96. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Monday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., with visitation from 12-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will follow in the sanctuary.
McFatridge won the IHSAA Medal for Mental Attitude at the 1944 State Finals, following in the 1925 footsteps of Kokomo legend Russell “Rut” Walter. (Before 1944, the IHSAA called the award the Gimbel Medal for Mental Attitude. The year after 1944 the IHSAA renamed it the Arthur L. Trester Award for Mental Attitude.)
Kokomo’s 1944 tournament started with victories over Union Township (85-24), Greentown (38-22) and Russiaville (47-19) in the sectional at Kokomo. In the regional at Marion, Kokomo beat Tipton (32-23) and Gas City (57-29). From there, the Wildcats beat Muncie Burris (39-35) and Fort Wayne Central (35-28) in the semistate at Muncie.
In the State Finals, held at the State Fairgrounds Coliseum in Indianapolis, Kokomo beat Anderson 30-26 in the afternoon game. In the title game, Evansville Bosse edged Kokomo 39-35 for the first of two straight state titles. McFatridge, Schwartz and Leslie made the AP All-Tourney team.
Kokomo’s runner-up finish was the second in school history after the 1925 team. Since, Kokomo has additional runner-up finishes in 1959, 1989, 2011 and 2023, and a state championship in 1961.
Following high school, McFatridge enlisted and served in the U.S. armed forces in 1944-45. When World War II ended, he attended Purdue University and graduated with a B.S. in metallurgical engineering. He returned to Kokomo to work for Haynes Stellite, which later became Cabot Corporation. He remained with the company until he retired.
In retirement, McFatridge and his wife, Eleanor, relocated to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. There, he became an devoted volunteer for the Garland County Habitat for Humanity.
Eleanor preceded him in death.
