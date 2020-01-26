• NAME: McKenna Layden
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Layden scored a season-high 12 points to help the Class 4A/all-class No. 1-ranked Tigers beat Class 4A co-No. 9 Indianapolis North Central 65-51 for an undefeated regular season. The 6-foot-1 forward also grabbed five rebounds. For the season, she is averaging 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the 23-0 Tigers.
