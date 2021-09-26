Western vs Central Catholic 19.JPG

Western goalkeeper Kyndal Mellady (red jersey) is shown in the Hoosier Conference tournament's championship Saturday at Northwestern. Western beat Lafayette Central Catholic 5-1 for the title.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Kyndal Mellady

• SPORT: Girls soccer

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mellady helped Western win the Hoosier Conference tournament. The Panther goalkeeper recorded nine saves in a 2-1 victory over Class A No. 11-ranked Tipton in the quarterfinal round. She came through with eight saves in a scoreless regulation and two more in the shootout of a PK shootout victory over Class 2A No. 8 Hamilton Heights in the semifinal round. And she had five saves in a 5-1 victory over Class 2A No. 13 Lafayette Central Catholic in the final.

