• NAME: Kyndal Mellady
• SPORT: Girls soccer
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mellady helped Western win the Hoosier Conference tournament. The Panther goalkeeper recorded nine saves in a 2-1 victory over Class A No. 11-ranked Tipton in the quarterfinal round. She came through with eight saves in a scoreless regulation and two more in the shootout of a PK shootout victory over Class 2A No. 8 Hamilton Heights in the semifinal round. And she had five saves in a 5-1 victory over Class 2A No. 13 Lafayette Central Catholic in the final.
