NW vs WHS girls sectional final 21.jpg

Western goalie Kyndal Mellady, left, and Abigail Fouts run toward each other as they celebrate after the Panthers won the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional final Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. After the score was tied 1-1 through overtime, Western defeated Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty-kick shootout to take the title. Mellady stopped the Tigers' potential tying shot to end the match.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Kyndal Mellady

• SPORT: Girls soccer

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mellady's play in goal helped Western beat Northwestern in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional championship. Following a 1-1 tie in regulation and a scoreless overtime, the match came down to a penalty-kick shootout. The Panthers won the shootout 3-2 with Mellady stopping three Tiger shots — including the final shot of the shootout. The Panthers' title is their sixth straight.

