• NAME: Kyndal Mellady
• SPORT: Girls soccer
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mellady's play in goal helped Western beat Northwestern in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional championship. Following a 1-1 tie in regulation and a scoreless overtime, the match came down to a penalty-kick shootout. The Panthers won the shootout 3-2 with Mellady stopping three Tiger shots — including the final shot of the shootout. The Panthers' title is their sixth straight.
