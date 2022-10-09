Western goalie Kyndal Mellady, left, and Abigail Fouts run toward each other as they celebrate after the Panthers won the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional final Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. After the score was tied 1-1 through overtime, Western defeated Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty-kick shootout to take the title. Mellady stopped the Tigers' potential tying shot to end the match.