COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Purdue-centric Men of Mackey team saw its run in The Basketball Tournament end Sunday.
Ohio State-centric Carmen's Crew beat the Men of Mackey 80-69 in the second round of the Columbus Regional. William Buford led Carmen's Crew with 19 points.
For the Men of Mackey, Kelsey Barlow led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds (six offensive) and five assists. Robbie Hummel scored 17 points and Isaac Haas had 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament.
