• NAME: Elizabeth Mercer
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer posted a 71.8 scoring average over four tournaments in the opening week of the season. The three-time All-State player shot a 1-over 73 in Lafayette Jeff’s invitational, a 2-over 73 in Tipton's invite, a 3-under 69 in West Lafayette's invite, and an even-par 72 in Benton Central's invite. The Evansville recruit was the individual champion at West Lafayette and also Benton Central. She was the runner-up in a playoff at West Lafayette.
