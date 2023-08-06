Sectional Golf 07.jpg

Western’s Elizabeth Mercer putts on No. 2 during the Western Sectional on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Chippendale G.C.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Elizabeth Mercer

SPORT: Girls golf

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer posted a 71.8 scoring average over four tournaments in the opening week of the season. The three-time All-State player shot a 1-over 73 in Lafayette Jeff’s invitational, a 2-over 73 in Tipton's invite, a 3-under 69 in West Lafayette's invite, and an even-par 72 in Benton Central's invite. The Evansville recruit was the individual champion at West Lafayette and also Benton Central. She was the runner-up in a playoff at West Lafayette.

