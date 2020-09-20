Sectional Golf 18.jpg

Western golfer Elizabeth Mercer hits a shot on No. 3 during the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Elizabeth Mercer

SPORT: Girls golf

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Freshman

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer fired a 3-over 76 to win individual medalist and lead the No. 13-ranked Panthers to the team title in the IHSAA Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C. She is the first Western player to win sectional medalist since Minka Gill 2015. The Panthers' team title was their second straight, fifth in six years and 14th all-time.

