• NAME: Elizabeth Mercer
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer fired a 3-over 76 to win individual medalist and lead the No. 13-ranked Panthers to the team title in the IHSAA Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C. She is the first Western player to win sectional medalist since Minka Gill 2015. The Panthers' team title was their second straight, fifth in six years and 14th all-time.
