• NAME: Elizabeth Mercer
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer fired a 5-under 68 to win the individual title in the Western Sectional at Chippendale for the third straight year. She rewrote the Panthers' record book as she bettered the 18-hole record for score relative to par and tied the 18-hole record for score. Earlier this season, the two-time All-State player set Western's nine-hole records with a 6-under 30 on Chippendale's front nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.