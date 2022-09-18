Sectional Golf 04.jpg

Western's Elizabeth Mercer tees off No. 2 during the IHSAA Western Sectional on Friday, Sept. 16, at Chippendale Golf Club.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Elizabeth Mercer

• SPORT: Girls golf

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer fired a 5-under 68 to win the individual title in the Western Sectional at Chippendale for the third straight year. She rewrote the Panthers' record book as she bettered the 18-hole record for score relative to par and tied the 18-hole record for score. Earlier this season, the two-time All-State player set Western's nine-hole records with a 6-under 30 on Chippendale's front nine.

