• NAME: Elizabeth Mercer
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer fired a 2-under 71 to win medalist in the IHSAA Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C. Her round included a hole-in-one on No. 3. She repeated as individual medalist and led the Panthers to their third straight team title. She is the first player to win medalist in back-to-back years since Western's Minka Gill in 2014 and '15.
