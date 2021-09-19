Girls golf sectional 47.jpg

Western's Elizabeth Mercer strikes a putt during the Western Sectional on Friday, Sept. 17, at Chippendale G.C. The Panther sophomore carded a 2-under 71 to win medalist for the second straight year.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Elizabeth Mercer

SPORT: Girls golf

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer fired a 2-under 71 to win medalist in the IHSAA Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C. Her round included a hole-in-one on No. 3. She repeated as individual medalist and led the Panthers to their third straight team title. She is the first player to win medalist in back-to-back years since Western's Minka Gill in 2014 and '15.

