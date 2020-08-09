• NAME: Elizabeth Mercer
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer led Western in all four of the Panthers' outings in the season's opening week. She made her high school debut with an 83 in Plainfield's invitational at Deer Creek G.C. Next, she shot an 80 and took fifth place in West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course. She followed with a 78 and won medalist in Benton Central's invite at Oak Grove G.C. She closed the week with an 87 in the prestigious Fall State Preview at Prairie View G.C., which is the State Finals course. Team-wise, the Panthers won titles at both West Lafayette and BC. They are up five spots to No. 15 in this week's state poll.
