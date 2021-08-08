Golf Girls Hoosier Conf 04.jpg

Western golfer Elizabeth Mercer putts on No. 13 at Chippendale during the 2020 Hoosier Conference tournament on Sept. 11, 2020.

• NAME: Elizabeth Mercer

• SPORT: Girls golf

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Sophomore

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer had an average score of 75.25 in four tournaments in the season's opening week. She shot a 1-over 73 to win West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course and fired a 1-under 71 to win Benton Central's invite at Oak Grove C.C. She also shined in the prestigious State Preview at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel where she shot a 1-over 73 and tied for second place.

