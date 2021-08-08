• NAME: Elizabeth Mercer
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Mercer had an average score of 75.25 in four tournaments in the season's opening week. She shot a 1-over 73 to win West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course and fired a 1-under 71 to win Benton Central's invite at Oak Grove C.C. She also shined in the prestigious State Preview at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel where she shot a 1-over 73 and tied for second place.
