• NAME: Klair Merrell
• SPORT: Volleyball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Merrell helped the Tigers beat Western 3-1 (25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13) in the Class 3A Western Sectional final for a sectional three-peat. Defensively, she contributed a team-high 25 digs. She also recorded three block assists and seven kills. Earlier in the sectional, she helped the Tigers beat Maconaquah 3-0 in the opening round and beat Peru 3-0 in the semifinal round. The Tigers will take a 32-2 record into the Norwell Regional.
