MARION — The Indiana Wesleyan women's basketball rolled past Midway University 86-50 Saturday in an NAIA tournament game. With the win, the No. 12-ranked Wildcats won their four-team pod and earned a spot in the round of 16 at the national site at Sioux City, Iowa.
Former Northwestern High School athlete Klair Merrell started for IWU. She did not score, but otherwise had an active game with six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
In the round of 16, IWU (30-4) will play The Masters University of California (31-3) at 8 p.m. Friday.
