As a basketball coach, Gary Merrell’s instinct is to react favorably when his team benefits from a call.
Only now, Merrell, 75, is at a point in life where he himself is getting them from various halls of fame — alma maters Findlay University (1996) and Northwestern High School (2019) were the first to step up. Then there’s the biggie this spring as Merrell and his 39 seasons of work and 482 victories become permanent parts of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
His career in coaching began, innocently enough, in Flora.
Merrell was 27 when he took over as the Carroll High School coach leading into the 1973-1974 season, perhaps the most-anticipated in program history to that point.
The Cougars returned four starters from a squad that advanced to the final of the 1973 Frankfort Sectional before dropping an 80-77 heartbreaker in overtime to the host Hot Dogs. Up to that point, Carroll had lost 11 of its 12 sectional games since its 1962 formation as a consolidation of Burlington, Flora, Cutler and Carrollton high schools.
Only now, the Cougars were being viewed differently. Carroll was the small school talented enough to give the big schools fits.
Led by 6-foot-7 center Kevin Fulton, 6-1, 200-pound do-everything forward Mark Martin and Martin’s cousin, 5-11 guard Mike Martin, Carroll was a strong candidate to notch its first sectional title. Rounding out this veteran cast were 6-3 senior forward Gary Landes, 5-10 junior guard Mike Shoff and valued backups Kirk Segraves and Terry Weaver.
“In my mind, there were at least four of us who grew up together, went to the same church, and, any chance we had, were at one of our houses shooting baskets,” said Mark Martin, referring to himself, Mike Martin, Fulton and Landes. “There wasn’t a lot of dissention on that team.
“Nobody cared about who scored the points. We all just wanted to win.”
Fulton averaged 17.8 points in Merrell’s debut season as coach. Mark Martin (15.6) and Mike Martin (13.0) were next, followed by Schultz (10.1) and Landes (8.5).
Among the wide-eyed 10th-graders suiting up for Carroll was backup guard Dave Driggs, who would go on to carve out a successful 22-year coaching career at Tri-Central (1984-2006), and is in his sixth year as the school’s superintendent.
“That Carroll team had a lot of good size . . . Kevin Fulton and then Mark Martin, who was a four-year letter winner in both football and basketball,” said Driggs. “Mike Martin was also a good player. Mike, who averaged 13 points a game, had 43 against Rossville in the first round of our [1974] sectional.”
Carroll opened the tournament that season with an 84-81 overtime defeat of the Hornets, avenging a 20-point loss to Rossville during the regular season. The Cougars again needed an extra session to prevail over Tipton, 77-74, in the semifinal. This meant the Cougars had played three consecutive overtime sectional games dating back to the previous season, a run that ended with another oh, so close loss to Frankfort in the title matchup, 72-70.
It was quite a run for Carroll. One that Merrell believes started a year before he took over as coach.
“That team had come on late in the 1972-1973 season, and played great in the sectional. I inherited some really good kids,” said Merrell, a 1964 Northwestern graduate who averaged 20.2 points as a senior forward for the Tigers — including a 42-point performance against Lewis Cass.
“If I would pick my all-time all-star team as a coach, two of those would be from that Carroll team — Kevin Fulton and Mark Martin. Mark was just strong as an ox, but a very quiet leader. Everybody knew nobody worked harder than Mark. I get credit for being the coach, but Mark Martin was the heart.”
Carroll would wait for the advent of class basketball before winning its first boys basketball sectional in 2008. The Cougars followed up with 2A titles from 2009-2011, and is once again a force with outstanding ball clubs this and last season.
“If we could’ve beat Frankfort, we probably would have said no to class basketball,” said Driggs. “But going through what I have and winning sectionals and regionals, there’s nothing better.”
Merrell left Carroll following the 1979-1980 school year to coach at Madison. His later stops were Seymour, DeKalb, Heritage, Blackhawk Christian and Smith Academy for Excellence in Fort Wayne before finally retiring his practice whistle following the conclusion of the 2017-2018 campaign.
Again, it all began in Flora.
“That’s one of my biggest regrets, that we didn’t win a sectional at Carroll,” said Merrell, who lives outside Fort Wayne with his wife of 53 years, Ruth. “I grew up on a farm out in that area, and in those days, they were basically good, solid people. Just a lot of great memories.”
In November, Merrell received the call that he would be among the inductees to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame with the ceremony scheduled for March 23 in Indianapolis.
Among the first congratulatory calls received was from Mark Martin.
“The biggest thing for me about Gary is he’s much more than a coach. He’s done so many things for so many kids in Indiana high school basketball,” said Martin. “They don’t get much better than Gary. He deserves it.”
