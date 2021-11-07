• NAME: Clay Metzger
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Carroll
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Metzger carried the ball 37 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns to lead Carroll past Clinton Prairie 16-6 in the Sectional 42 title game. Metzger was simply dominant in the Cougars' run to their first sectional title since 2003. In three games, he totaled 699 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 carries. That included a 322-yard outburst in the Cougars' 25-7 victory over Traders Point Christian in the semifinal round.
