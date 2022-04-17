Kylie Miller 2022 spring

Kylie Miller

 Submitted photo

NAME: Kylie Miller

SPORT: Softball

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Freshman

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Miller wielded a sizzling bat during Western's 3-1 week. She batted .786 (11 for 14) with three three-hit games and a two-hit game. She cracked three doubles and two triples and drove in six runs. For good measure, she also pitched eight innings over two games. She allowed just three hits, struck out 15 and walked only one. She tossed a complete game vs. North Miami for her first varsity win.

