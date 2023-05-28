• NAME: Kylie Miller
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Miller pitched a no-hitter to lead Western past Twin Lakes 10-0 in six innings in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional final. She struck out nine and walked none. For the season, she has a 15-1 record and 1.47 ERA. In 85.2 innings, she has 99 strikeouts and only 17 walks. At the plate, she is batting .439 with 47 RBI for the 29-1 Panthers.
