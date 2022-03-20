Former Western standout Pat Mills’ red-hot bat and strong starting pitching led IU Kokomo’s baseball team to a three-game sweep of Miami-Hamilton this weekend at Municipal Stadium. IUK won 1-0 Saturday, then scored 11-6 and 6-4 wins on Sunday.
In Saturday’s game, IUK starting pitcher Owen Callaghan (4-2) threw eight innings with just four hits and two walks while striking out six for the win. Ethan Leslie pitched a perfect eighth for the save, fanning two. IUK’s Riley Garczynski plated the winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
The Cougars jumped out to a quick lead in Sunday’s opener, scoring two runs in the first, then kept adding runs until holding an 11-0 lead through five innings. Mills had a big game, going 2 for 3 with a homer, a triple, a steal, three runs batted in and four scored. Jack Leverenz was 2 for 2 with an RBI double. And Jared Heard had a three-run double. J.T. Holton (4-0) threw the first six innings for the win, with three runs (all earned), five hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.
IUK again jumped out to a quick lead in Sunday’s closer, plating four runs in the bottom of the second. IUK led 6-1 through six innings. Mills had another big game, again going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and a solo homer. Matt Iacobucci was 2 for 3, Heard was 2 for 3 with a double, and Leverenz tripled. Lucas Letsinger (2-0) got the win, throwing the opening five with four hits, one run (earned), a walk and six strikeouts.
The Cougars (16-8) host Indiana Tech in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
