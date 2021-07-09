Liberty Fever Basketball

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, shown in a game against the New York Liberty on Sept. 10, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla., led the Fever past the Liberty on Friday in Indianapolis.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack | The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points and the Indiana Fever won their second straight game after losing 12 in a row, beating the New York Liberty 82-69 on Friday night.

Danielle Robinson added 18, and Teaira McCowan had 15 points for the Fever (3-16). Tiffany Mitchell and Jantel Lavender scored 10 points each.

Betnijah Laney had 23 points for the Liberty (10-10). Kylee Shook added 13 points, and Sami Whitcomb and Reshanda Gray had 10 each.

Indiana had its largest lead, at 58-44, with 2:53 left in the third quarter. New York cut it to six with less than four minutes to go but got no closer.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you