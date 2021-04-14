Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton hits an RBI single off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty during the third inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, in this Oct. 14, 2019, file photo. MLB will experiment with a 12-inch greater distance between the mound and home plate during a portion of the Atlantic League season in an effort to decrease strikeouts and increase offense. The pitching rubber will be moved back to 61 feet, 6 inches starting Aug. 3.