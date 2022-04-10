• NAME: Hannah Moore
• SPORT: Girls track
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Moore helped the Tigers open the season with a pair of wins. First, Northwestern beat Western 70-48. Moore won the 1,600-meter run (6:07) and 800 run (2:29) and contributed to the winning 4x800 relay team. Next, the Tigers topped Eastern and Elwood in a triangular meet. Moore won the same three events. The Tiger sophomore is the defending sectional champion in both the 1,600 and 800. In the fall, she reached the cross country state finals.
