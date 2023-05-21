Girls track and field sectional 12.jpg

Northwestern's Hannah Moore runs to victory in the 800-meter run during girls track sectional at Kokomo High School on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Hannah Moore

SPORT: Girls track

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Moore helped the Tigers run away with the Kokomo Sectional title. Individually, she swept the the sectional's 800- and 1,600-meter runs for the third straight year. She clocked 2:24.48 in the 800 and 5:23.54 in the 1,600. In addition, she ran to a second-place finish in the 3,200 run (11:57.16). She also helped the Tigers' 4x800 team take second.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video