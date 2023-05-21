• NAME: Hannah Moore
• SPORT: Girls track
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Moore helped the Tigers run away with the Kokomo Sectional title. Individually, she swept the the sectional's 800- and 1,600-meter runs for the third straight year. She clocked 2:24.48 in the 800 and 5:23.54 in the 1,600. In addition, she ran to a second-place finish in the 3,200 run (11:57.16). She also helped the Tigers' 4x800 team take second.
