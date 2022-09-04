• NAME: Hannah Moore
• SPORT: Girls cross country
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Moore led the Tigers to the team title in the Gold Division of Marion's invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University. She took first place in a season-best time of 18:29. A two-time state qualifier, Moore is undefeated through four races this season. She previously won the Northwestern Combinational, Logansport's Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational and McCutheon's Maverick Stampede.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.