XC_sectional_0011.JPG

Northwestern's Hannah Moore heads to the finish line during the 2021 IHSAA Logansport Sectional on Oct. 9, 2021.

 Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Hannah Moore

• SPORT: Girls cross country

• SCHOOL: Northwestern

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Moore led the Tigers to the team title in the Gold Division of Marion's invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University. She took first place in a season-best time of 18:29. A two-time state qualifier, Moore is undefeated through four races this season. She previously won the Northwestern Combinational, Logansport's Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational and McCutheon's Maverick Stampede.

