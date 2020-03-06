MUNCIE – Peru native and former voice of Ball State sports Morry Mannies has died at age 81.

Mannies started broadcasting Ball State games at WLBC in Muncie as a freshman at Ball State in 1956 and continued for 56 years until stepping aside in 2012. He got his start at WARU in Peru as a 15-year-old, three years before enrolling at Ball State.

A 1960 graduate of Ball State, Mannies was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

