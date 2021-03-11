INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State’s women’s basketball team had faltered in too many close calls against quality opponents, including a 12-point home loss to Indiana in the regular season.
But when junior guard Nia Clouden got hot and scored 27 of her 30 points in the second half on Thursday night, everything changed as the seventh-seeded Spartans stunned No. 9 Indiana 69-61 in the quarterfinals of the women’s Big Ten Tournament.
“Just fired up to win and not ready to quit,” Clouden said. “Since we’re already here at the hotel, we’ve got our bags packed to stay for a while, we might as well keep trying to win.”
She hit two jumpers as well as a 3-pointer in about a two-minute span to propel the Spartans to a 57-48 lead over the second-seeded Hoosiers in the final quarter. Then she made five free throws down the stretch. She finished 8-of-17 from the floor and 13-of-16 at the line.
“I’m just really proud of her, and her ability to hit free throws down the stretch, and carry us,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said.
The Spartans (15-7), who enhanced their bid for an NCAA Tournament berth, advance to face the winner of Rutgers-Iowa in today’s semifinals.
Alyza Winston added 13 points for Michigan State. Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic played eight minutes off the bench and had two rebounds.
Indiana (18-5) had a nine-game win streak snapped, but is still assured of an NCAA Tournament berth.
“The second half, we didn’t get stops,” Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg said. “[Clouden] was unstoppable.”
“We didn’t have an answer for her in the second half,” added Indiana coach Teri Moren.
Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 19 points before fouling out. Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“We’ll keep our heads up,” Holmes said. “We have much bigger games ahead of us.”
Both teams struggled with shooting, but the Spartans were also sloppy with ballhandling in committing 12 first-half turnovers. The Hoosiers capitalized for a 16-11 lead after the first quarter and 34-26 at the half.
Indiana was ahead for all but 15 seconds of the first half with the largest lead reaching 11 points with just under one minute remaining.
Michigan State erased that deficit in a 9-0 run with just 2:14 elapsed in the third quarter. A Clouden layup put the Spartans ahead 35-34.
Indiana struggled with seven turnovers and endured a scoreless drought of 3:49. The Spartans took a 47-45 edge into the final quarter after a 21-11 third.
NW 65, MICHIGAN 49
Veronica Burton scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and six assists to lead fifth-seeded Northwestern over fourth-seeded and No. 13-ranked Michigan 65-49 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
The game was tied at 30-all at halftime but the Wildcats held the Wolverines to a season-low 19 second-half points in avenging a pair of regular-season losses, including a 63-58 defeat last Saturday.
Northwestern advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 where it will take on top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Maryland today. The Terrapins beat eighth-seeded Nebraska 83-73 in Thursday’s tournament opener.
Burton, the two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year, was 7-of-14 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in finishing two points shy of her career high. The double-double was her second this season. Lindsey Pulliam added 18 points, leaving her five shy of 2,000 for her career.
Burton had a pair of baskets to cap a 6-0 run to start the second half and the Wildcats led thereafter, finishing the third quarter with another 6-0 run, including two buckets by Pulliam for a 46-38 lead. Three-pointers by Burton and Lauryn Satterwhite midway through the fourth made it a 14-point bulge and the lead remained in double figures.
Conference player of the year Naz Hillmon scored 26 points with 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double this season, including nine of the Wolverines’ 19 second-half points. Leigha Brown added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Michigan was 1 of 15 from the arc.
MARYLAND 83, NEBRASKA 73
Ashley Owusu had team highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 7 Maryland to an 83-73 victory over Nebraska in the quarterfinals of Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.
Owusu sank 10 of 11 free throws, including all seven in the final quarter to help the top-seeded Terrapins pull away. Diamond Miller and Chloe Bibby each 18 points and Mimi Collins added 17.
The Terrapins shot 46% from the field compared to 42% for Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers stayed close by hitting 11 of 26 3-pointers compared to 7 of 22 for the Terrapins.
Sam Haiby was high for Nebraska with 24 points.
Owusu sank a pull-up jumper to put Maryland ahead for good at 70-68 with 4:49 to play. That started a 7-0 spurt, all by Owusu.
The game was tight throughout, a contrast to Maryland’s 95-73 rout at Nebraska on Valentine’s Day.
IOWA 73, RUTGERS 62
Gabbie Marshall scored 22 of her career-high 27 points by halftime, Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark scored in bunches over the final two quarters and sixth-seeded Iowa knocked third-seeded and No. 19-ranked Rutgers out of the Big Ten tournament 73-62.
Iowa (17-8) will face seventh-seeded Michigan State (15-7), which had earlier upset No. 9-ranked Indiana, in today’s semifinals.
One night after Iowa made a season-low 3 of 22 shots from 3-point distance, Marshall knocked down seven treys, including all six of the Hawkeyes’ long-rangers in the first half. Czinano scored 12 of her 20 in the second half on 6-of-9 shooting, and Clark scored 14 of her 21 in the second half.
Czinano surpassed 1,000 points, the 38th Hawkeye to score 1,000 points in their career.
The trio accounted for all but five of Iowa’s points, making 27 of 45 shots while the rest of the Hawkeyes were 2 of 9 shooting. Clark and Marshall combined for nine of Iowa’s 10 3-pointers. Clark also had 10 assists for her eighth double-double.
Diamond Johnson tied her career high with 26 points for Rutgers (14-4) in her first career postseason game, and added eight rebounds and five steals for the Scarlet Knights.
