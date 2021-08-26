Kokomo BobKats coach Cliff Levingston will be inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame next spring, the league announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-8 Levingston starred for Wichita State in 1979-82. As a sophomore in 1980-81, Levingston was the leading scorer and rebounder on a WSU squad that won the MVC's regular-season crown and advanced to the Elite Eight. The NCAA tournament had a 48-team field at the time and the Shockers beat Southern, Iowa and Kansas before falling to top-seeded LSU in the Midwest Region final.
Levingston scored 1,471 points over his three seasons and averaged 10.6 rebounds per game. After deciding to forego his senior season to enter the 1982 NBA Draft, he was selected ninth overall by the Detroit Pistons. He later helped the Chicago Bulls win a pair of NBA titles (1991 and 1992) during his 11-year career.
He was inducted into WSU's Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and his No. 54 jersey has since been retired.
Induction will take place March 4 at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis. Levingston is joined by five others in the MVC’s 25th Hall of Fame class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.