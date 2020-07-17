BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chase Elliott put his face mask on and went into the grandstands at Bristol Motor Speedway to watch the qualifying event before NASCAR’s All-Star race, briefly becoming a part of the largest group of spectators at a U.S. sporting event since March.
Tennessee officials permitted Bristol to sell up to 30,000 tickets — less than 20% of its capacity of 140,000-plus — as NASCAR slowly begins to reopen the gates.
Texas Motor Speedway has the green light to admit up to 67,500 spectators on Sunday, but soaring summer temperatures are an expected deterrent to the track reaching 50% capacity. Iowa Speedway, which is owned by NASCAR, will allow up to 6,000 into its facility for IndyCar racing this weekend.
Elliott on Wednesday night won the $1 million All-Star race and celebrated by fist-bumping one of the many fans that surged to the fence as he collected the checkered flag. He’d been energized earlier in the evening as he discreetly sat in the stands along the back straightaway before the main event.
“I’m looking around, seeing all these kids and families, people wearing their respective drivers [merchandise],” Elliott said. “You don’t realize how much impact you have on people you never met, you never will meet, who genuinely want to see me do well and they don’t even know me. It’s pretty dang cool to experience that.
“I felt like I had a special night sitting up there with them watching that Open from the grandstands, really seeing and getting back to the roots of what this sport is built on. Then to engage with them after the race, to me it made it mean that much more.”
Allowing the largest group of fans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports meant implementing health protocols for admission.
“Limiting capacity certainly didn’t limit a good time,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway showed the future of safe, live sporting events with an electric night.”
The event was not without glitches. Some complained on social media that guidelines weren’t being followed, bathrooms weren’t cleaned and the event felt disorganized. Fans were supposed to be dismissed by row, but it appeared spectators poured out of the grandstands at will and into crowded parking lots that lacked organization for exiting.
Matt Harrington drove 2.5 hours from Greenville, South Carolina, for his first event at Bristol, said the track sent directions with times fans could enter and he didn’t encounter a single person besides the person who scanned his ticket when he arrived. He said an instructional video on exiting procedures was useless because it couldn’t be heard over the noise.
“They did do a lot right, but it wasn’t perfect,” said Harrington, 23. “With the way things are going on right now with the virus, you can’t make mistakes, and they definitely missed it on leaving the track. Security, personnel, everything felt like it was at 25% operation.”
