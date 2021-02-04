CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan took his own advice and just did it: Air Jordan formed his own NASCAR team and expects the foundation will be in place to build a stock car Dream Team centered around Bubba Wallace.
Jordan has some company on the celebrity starting grid: Pitbull bought his own piece of a NASCAR team and “Mr. Worldwide” could have fans — up to 30,000 of them at the Daytona 500 — shouting “Dale!” at next week’s season opener.
“There’s no better time to be involved in NASCAR,” said Pitbull, who was attracted to the sport by the 1990 movie “Days of Thunder” and is now partnered with new team Trackhouse Racing, which along with Mexican driver Daniel Suarez provides a platform to reach a broader audience.
“In the same way that music is a universal language, I also see NASCAR as a universal language,” Pitbull added. “Everybody loves a fast car and a great story.”
The fan favorites extend well beyond the owner’s box. Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, is the reigning champion and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin — who helped usher MJ into the sport — has kids asking about his PJs in a national commercial tagline he can’t shake.
The schedule underwent an overdue overhaul and now has a whopping seven road courses and five new venues. NASCAR is even set for an off-road detour through the dirt at fan-favorite Bristol Motor Speedway.
While NASCAR can hope the racial reckoning from last season that led to its Confederate flag ban have eased, concerns that it can reach the season finale without interruptions to the schedule and drivers falling ill still linger.
At least four drivers tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season, with Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon and Truck Series driver Spencer Davis missing races. NASCAR again won’t test competitors in 2021 but plans on having rapid tests at the tracks when needed.
Hamlin is seeking to become the first driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500s while also transitioning into team ownership. He still drives for Joe Gibbs Racing but has partnered with Jordan to create 23XI Racing (pronounced twenty-three eleven) and field a car for Wallace, the only Black full-time driver at NASCAR’s top level.
Kyle Larson returns after a nearly full-season suspension for using a racial slur and he will drive for Hendrick Motorsports, which in November celebrated its 13th NASCAR championship with Elliott’s win. Larson and Elliott are two of the most dynamic young drivers in the series and hope to fill a void created by a rash of retirements, most recent seven-time champion Johnson.
New teams, new tracks, young drivers and an abundance of optimism has led broadcast partner Fox to market the 2021 NASCAR campaign as “the best season ever.” That remains to be seen starting with the Daytona 500 and ending with the Nov. 7 finale at Phoenix.
“I can’t remember, at least not a season that I’ve been a driver in Cup, this amount of changes ever happening before, and I think it’s a nice little shot in the arm,” NASCAR veteran Brad Keselowski said. “As far as best season ever, I don’t think I’m the right person to judge, but I don’t know how you could argue that it’s not mostly good stuff happening.”
