Purdue center Zach Edey is coming back for his senior season.
The 7-foot-4 Edey announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing his name from the draft. He made the announced on social media, just hours ahead of the NCAA’s deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and retain their college eligibility.
Edey emerged as a dominant force during the 2022-23 season, becoming the first player in NCAA history to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season. He averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game. He won the Big Ten Player of the Year award and all six major National Player of the Year awards.
For his career, Edey has 1,533 points and 847 rebounds which puts him on pace to become Purdue’s sixth 2,000-point scorer, and Purdue’s second 1,000-point rebounder. Joe Barry Carroll holds the rebound record with 1,148 rebounds in 1977-80.
With Edey’s return, Purdue coach Matt Painter returns all five starters and seven of his top eight scorers from last year’s team that went 29-6 and won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.