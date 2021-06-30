Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early giving way to steady rain after midnight - it will be heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early giving way to steady rain after midnight - it will be heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.