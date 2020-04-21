MUNCIE — The Ball State men’s basketball team will have the services of guard K.J. Walton for another season.
The NCAA has granted Walton a clock extension, and the Mid-American Conference has approved his hardship waiver. The Indianapolis native will be a sixth-year senior for the Cardinals in the 2020-21 season.
Walton was limited to only 10 games this year by an ankle injury for which he had surgery. For his Ball State career, he has appeared in 42 games with 35 starts while averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
The Brownsburg High School product sat out the 2017-18 season because of NCAA transfer rules after playing his first two seasons with Missouri.
He will be one of eight returning letterwinners as Ball State looks to build on an 18-13 (11-7 MAC) campaign. Coach James Whitford’s Cardinals shared the MAC West Division championship for the third time in the past five seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.