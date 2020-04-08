SOUTH BEND — May 15. That’s the key date for Notre Dame football right now.
Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly virtually met with the media for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down all major sports in the U.S. and said May 15 is when the university will decide whether any in-person activities can take place on campus. The university already announced in a statement that all in-person classes for the first semester of the summer have been moved to online.
Such activities include summer weight training for fall athletes, hosting camps for high school players and welcoming recruits to campus. Tentatively, the football team has June 12-14 selected to host recruits on-campus. That date, of course, is subject to change.
Kelly said they’re using all their resources to keep in contact with recruits.
“We’re using all the platforms that are available to us, and I think we’re making great progress,” Kelly said. “We’re really able to dig deep on what our distinctions are and what separates us. We’re utilizing our faculty and our support staff; we’re utilizing all the necessary means to really tell our story as to what our unique distinctions are at Notre Dame.”
Kelly also reiterated his timeline for getting his team properly trained for the season. On the March 25 edition of ESPN’s “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt,” Kelly said everything would have to be up and running by July 1 in order for the season to not be affected. He said this would give players four weeks of training and then four weeks of fall camp to get ready for the season.
On Wednesday, he echoed that statement.
“We’re not going to put any student-athlete in a position where they can’t be properly trained to compete at the highest level,” Kelly said. “This notion of trying to play the game at its highest level without safety being at the core of what we’re doing is not going to happen. I’m not going to put a young man on a playing field and ask him to compete unless he has had the opportunity to be properly conditioned and trained to play this game at the highest level.
“We’re going to need a proper amount of training necessary for our guys to be prepared, from a safety standpoint, to play this game. What that looks like, it’s not just going to be a few days, it’s not just going to be a week. We’re going to need, minimally, three or four weeks to prepare our football team.”
Notre Dame’s first game of the season is scheduled for Aug. 29 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Whether that game will be played overseas is still to be determined.
“We’re having discussions with that,” Kelly said. “Clearly, we can’t just wait until May 15 to have the first discussion about going overseas, so those discussions are taking place. … We’re looking at all options at this time. We’d like to play the game in Ireland; whether we can or not, that it still a topic that’s being discussed.”
It’s been a challenging transition for all Americans dealing with the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on society. These challenges have given Kelly a fresh look on not just football, but life itself.
“I think everybody can learn so much in this pandemic about how important it is, on a day-to-day basis, for us to not take things for granted,” Kelly said. “Just the game itself, football. It pales in comparison to what people are going through. It forces you to look at things from a different perspective. … As long as we’re disciplined and we stay on this course, we’re going to get through this and we’re going to learn from it.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever be the same from it, but the adaptability and the ability to now do some things that we were never asked to do before is going to make us stronger because of it.”
