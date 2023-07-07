Late last summer, former Carroll coach Larry Henning phoned Brittany Neeley. He was calling on behalf of the Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame with news — former Eastern athletes and twin sisters Brittany and Bethany Neeley were being inducted into the hall.
“My reaction was obviously extreme excitement,” Brittany Neeley said.
The emotions were just getting started. A couple days later she got another call from the hall, with news of another induction. She, Bethany Neeley, Jessica Sprinkles and Sarah Wagner were also going in together as members of Eastern’s 4x800 relay team which won state in a record-setting time that still stands today.
“That was even more excitement,” Brittany Neeley said. “I would say that obviously Bethany and I were very excited and honored to be inducted, but it made it much sweeter to find out that the relay team was going to be inducted as well.”
They knew that being called to join the Hall of Fame was a distinct possibility because 10 years had passed since high school, but the relay news was a surprise.
“So it was like a whirlwind of emotions,” Bethany Neeley said. “We knew … that [individual selection] was very likely that it was coming because we knew the criteria was we had to be 10 years removed from high school. We didn’t know there was a possibility that relay teams could be inducted. That, with the individual, made it that much more exciting.”
Bethany Neeley was the 1,600-meter state champion as a junior in 2012 (4:53.95) and again as a senior in 2013 (4:53.95), and was named Miss Indiana Track and Field and the state meet’s mental attitude award winner as a senior. Brittany Neeley was the 800 champ as a senior in a record time that stood for six years (2:06.68).
They teamed with Wagner and Sprinkles to demolish the state record in the 4x800, roaring to the title in 8:53.74, taking more than 10 seconds off the old record. The closest any team has come since was West Lafayette’s 2015 state champion, which was five seconds off the Eastern pace.
The Comets were inducted into the Hall of Fame on June 24 as part of a ceremony in Terre Haute.
“Oh so fun,” Brittany Neeley said of the day. “Our relay members are still very good friends today so to be able to have us all back together in the same area was so fun. We don’t really miss a beat and it was very special to see their parents as well. It was really fun to see everyone interacting. It kind of brought me back to the interactions and conversations with the people I would see at the meets and in the stands.”
The Neeley twins specialized in different distances naturally, not by design.
“I think just growing up we always knew Brittany was more of the sprinter and I was more of the distance runner,” Bethany Neeley said.
As freshmen and sophomores, they specialized in shorter lengths — Brittany the 400 and Bethany the 800. They each bumped up one distance as upperclassmen and took off. That paved the way for their individual state accomplishments. The relay, that wasn’t planned. It came about very late in their careers.
“Going into our senior year, I think it was the Zionsville Invitational, we were like, ‘Hey, I think we should put together a 4x8 team at this low-key invitational in the middle of the year’ and I think we ran a 9:12,” Bethany Neeley said. “After we ran 9:12, that’s when we went back to the drawing board, or our coaches did, and said this is something maybe we should focus on this year.”
They didn’t get a lot of reps in before the state tournament series but found speed quickly. By the regional they were already faster than the state meet record, winning in 9:01.27. It all culminated in a record-setting day at state in Bloomington where the Comets combined for three event championships, five podium finishes and a fourth-place finish as a team.
“I think that’s what put us on the big stage is it’s once a year, it’s up at IU — their track is incredible and their facilities are incredible,” Bethany Neeley said. “You show up and you know it’s your time to shine.”
“Then you bring in the fact that you’re tapering for that meet. You know it’s the meet you really need to run well. The combination of both of those, it’s hard not to run well.”
Ten years later, they gathered to celebrate that record-setting day again.
“The things that stand out the most to me about [the ceremony] were just having many of the people that supported Bethany and I throughout our careers,” Brittany Neeley said. “That was something that was very special to us.
“Bethany and I were there, our relay team was there, our high school coach was there, our high school basketball coach was there, obviously family members, a lot of people who supported us throughout our careers — Eastern’s superintendent was there, our mentor Kyle Walsh was there.”
The reunions stood out.
“Honestly, the whole weekend was — the best way I can describe was wholesome,” Bethany Neeley said. “It was an amazing reflection of, yes the achievements we had 10 years ago, but the best part was being reunited with everyone. That was the first time in nine years that relay team had been together. It was just so much emotion and really a reflection of how amazing the time was.
“It was such a good reflection of how good the people are at Greentown, and Eastern, and Howard County.”
Bethany Neeley now lives in Denver and works for a tech startup company. Brittany Neeley lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and works for a software company. In some ways, those Greentown days are almost close enough to touch, just as the friendships among the relay runners still hold strong, and they can watch the record-setting relay race.
“It is so sweet to go back and cherish and re-watch it and see what actually unfolded on that day,” Bethany Neeley said.
In other ways, it’s hard to fathom.
“I would say that it is just an incredible honor,” Brittany Neeley said of being inducted. “It’s something that probably still doesn’t feel real. Even when I got the call, it was still a great surprise to Bethany and myself.
“Our accomplishments are somewhat near and dear to my heart. Now that I’m a working professional, sometimes I wake up and think, ‘Wow, did we actually do that?’ It’s something very surreal.”
