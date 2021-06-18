Thanks to a great city with steadfast citizens, Haynes Apperson Festival 2021 is ready to roll July 1-3!
Kokomo and Howard County is full of active, healthy and unified people, and I believe the Haynes Apperson Festival during the Fourth of July weekend provides an experience which serves as a continuum of who we are as a community. We are not merely a great community once a year at an annual event, but instead, we are a great community all year long, culminating in July when we celebrate the best country in the world and the best city in the state.
Celebrating our unique automotive heritage, our festival not only provides a large car show, but also an exciting cruise to kick off the festival. And, if that is not enough, our spectacular parade has even more cars, along with a wonderful array of floats, bands, clowns, fire trucks and entertainment.
Best of all, we proudly honor all veterans and service men and women during the parade, and our local healthcare workers and first responders will be highlighted as our parade grand marshals.
One more proud comment about Kokomo — we love our American flag, reverently blessed when the red, white, and blue is displayed. During the Haynes Apperson Festival, hundreds of flags will proudly splendor our streets — reason enough to join the three-day celebration.
Foster Park is also home to three great concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Sister Hazel on July 1, Here Come the Mummies on July 2 and Three Dog Night on July 3 will fill Kokomo with great music and dancing. Adjacent to the music are carnival rides, food, drinks and vendors.
The sports festival offers activities of every level and intensity.
• Tennis tournament for all ages at Foster Park on July 2 and 3.
• The Sunburst 74 Mile bike ride at Sun King Brewery on July 4.
• Men’s and women’s softball tournament all weekend at Northwest Park.
• Chippendale Golf Club hosts the scramble on July 3.
• The Y will direct the 5k run and walk on July 3. The course highlights many beautiful areas of our downtown area.
• The ever-endearing Kids Track Meet is held on the field at Municipal Stadium on July 3, where generations of families cheer on our little ones.
• The adult and kids 3-on-3 basketball tournament and free throw contest is held at Foster Park on July 3.
• The karate tournament, hosted at Memorial Gym, will be July 3.
• Corn hole, pleasantly positioned under the shade trees of Kokomo Beach, will be the afternoon of July 3.
• Pole vault has grown into a premier event. Saint Andrews Church hosts this event on July 3. If you want to see athletes fly into the air at heights of more than 15 feet, this is the event for you.
• Sand volleyball, organized in Jackson Morrow Park on July 3, is an extremely fun event. Bring your lawn chairs and cheer on your favorite team.
• Canoeing and kayaking the Wildcat Creek through downtown Kokomo and into Foster Park is a scenic and patriotic excursion led by the Wildcat Guardians starting at Waterworks Park.
All detailed information and contact information is located at the Haynes Apperson website, www.HaynesAppersonFestival.org.
Top off your weekend with one of the best fireworks shows in the region on Saturday night at Foster Park.
To register for the sport of your choice and to read all about the schedule and history of the festival, go to the website.
