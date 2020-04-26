Today with the COVID-19 virus, most households are experiencing new kinds or levels of stress, including living within the confines of our homes for long periods with family members and children.
I think many of us would agree that being at home is a very good thing! However, for some parents, the thought of children at home with no school, sports, church or planned social activities from March to June, or maybe longer, creates an immediate identification with the woman in the nursery rhyme entitled, “The Old Women Who Lived in a Shoe.” Let me remind you of her story once again:
There was an old woman who lived in a shoe.
She had so many children; she didn’t know what to do.
She gave them some broth without any bread,
Then whipped them all soundly, and put them to bed.
If any person suffered from the stress of daily life, it was this old woman. She lived in sub-standard housing. She apparently bore the responsibility of raising many children all on her own, allowing mounting pressure to exasperate her motherly instincts. Food was scarce. Angry behavior toward her children escalated to the point of near abuse. Finally, the sordid enemies of isolation and depression slowly invaded her life, excusing her to sweep her problems off to bed, too exhausted to deal with them any longer. Depressingly, her day would begin the same way the next morning.
Stress and anxiety are normal and natural consequences of life. We all endure personal issues, large and small, on a daily basis. Moreover, because of the COVID-19 virus, we live in the horrible fear of the unknown. Though separated from daily routines, separated from family and friends, and separated from normalcy, thankfully we do not need to experience separation from the love and care of God and daily hope. We can be strong enough to handle troubles when they come individually, or during times like now when trouble arrives in large bundles.
Some amount of stress is necessary and beneficial to us. For example, many place stress on their bodies to perform better in athletics, and we choose to generate high anticipation during meaningful and goal-related experiences in life which may cause high levels of pressure. We recognize this as part of life.
Whenever we feel mounting pressure crouching at the door in severe situations like the one we are facing, we should attempt to identify the sources of stress and try to control our attitudes and habits as best we can. Managing stress is about taking charge of our thoughts, emotions, schedule and the way we deal with problems, and not blame people or fool ourselves into thinking that our problems are unique, with no other person on earth experiencing the same amount of pressure.
There are many ways to handle the stresses we are feeling right now, and I am sure you can add to this list. Here are a few:
• Adapt to stressors and accept things that we cannot change. Be proactive in what we can change.
• Manage our time by sticking to commitments and daily rhythms as much as possible.
• Look at the bigger picture, and ask ourselves if we will be proud of our responses when the stress is over.
• Learn to forgive. Accept the fact that we live in an imperfect world and that people make mistakes. Let go of anger and resentment. Free yourself of negative energy by forgiving and moving on.
• Treasure the love and support of family and friends.
• Exercise plays a key role in reducing and preventing the effects of stress. Make time for at least 30 minutes of exercise six days per week. Aerobic activity, especially performed outside, releases pent up tension.
• Well-nourished bodies are bettered prepared to handle stress. Eat as many colorful foods as possible, and enjoy indulging in your favorite sweets, too.
• Meditation and reflection are necessary for sanity. When we robotically go through life without time to reflect, we miss connecting the conclusion statements about our existence on earth. Our lives are not simply comprised of “to do lists”. Take time to be still.
Perhaps the old women in the shoe could not have changed every circumstance in her life, but she could have changed her attitude a bit. If she had, her biography could have read like this:
There was an old woman who lived in a shoe
She had so many children, requiring her to make a mental cue
She gave them some broth without any bread
Then hugged them all tightly, and tucked them in bed.
