This week’s snowstorm has led to a nearly complete revision of high school sports schedules. For girls basketball and girls swimming, that means changes to IHSAA sectionals. Regional wrestling is proceeding as planned Saturday.
The following are looks at the schedule changes for the sports.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Class 4A Marion Sectional is scheduled to resume Saturday with the two remaining opening-round games: Kokomo vs. Harrison at 5 p.m. and Northwestern vs. McCutcheon at approximately 6:45 p.m. The semifinals are planned for Monday with Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff at 6 p.m. followed by the Kokomo-Harrison winner vs. the NW-McCutcheon winner. The championship is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional pushed its semifinal games to Saturday with Western vs. Twin Lakes at 6 p.m. and Peru vs. Benton Central at 7:45 p.m. The championship is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class 2A Lewis Cass Sectional will conclude its opening round Saturday with two games: Manchester vs. Carroll at 6 p.m. and Cass vs. Delphi at approximately 7:45 p.m. The semifinals are Monday wit Pioneer vs. Wabash at 6 p.m. followed by Saturday's winners. The championship is planned for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Also in Class 2A, the Eastbrook Sectional will play its semifinal round Saturday. No. 2 Winchester plays Madison-Grant at 6 p.m., followed by No. 5 Tipton vs. Blackford at approximately 7:45. The championship is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
And the Class A Tri-Central Sectional pushed its semifinals back to Saturday with Daleville facing Cowan at 6 p.m. and Tri-Central facing Anderson Prep at approximately 7:45 p.m. The championship is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
The Noblesville Sectional was pushed back again. The schedule is now to swim the preliminary round Saturday and the finals have been moved to Monday. All diving rounds will be held Saturday.
The pool opens for diving warmups at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a dive coaches meeting at 11:30 a.m., diving preliminaries at 12:30 p.m., and diving finals at 1:30. The pool opens for swimming at 2:30 p.m., followed by a swim coaches meeting at 2:45 and preliminaries start at 4:45 p.m.
The Warsaw Sectional, which features Cass, has also been pushed back to Saturday. Diving starts at 9 a.m. and the preliminary swim rounds start at 1 p.m. The finals are Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Lafayette Jeff Sectional, which includes Carroll, has also been pushed back. Diving begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with swimming preliminaries following at 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
The Maconaquah Regional will go on as scheduled Saturday. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and wrestling begins at 9:30. The Logansport Regional also is planning to go on as scheduled.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Taylor at Eastern, which was pushed from Thursday to Saturday, has been postponed for a second time. The teams will try again Tuesday. The JV game is at 6 p.m. Eastern postponed its scheduled game against Tipton on Tuesday to make room for Taylor, which is a conference opponent.
Sheridan at Western has been pushed to Wednesday. The JV game is at 6 p.m.
Tipton’s visit to Northeastern has been canceled. The status of other games in the area was unknown as of Friday afternoon. The Tribune went to press early.
