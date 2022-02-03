The preliminary round of the Noblesville Swimming and Diving Sectional was postponed due to this week’s snowfall. The preliminary round will now take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The finals are still scheduled as previously planned, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Two other sectionals with local squads have also been pushed back. The Warsaw Sectional, which includes Cass, also had the preliminary round pushed back to 5:30 p.m. Friday with the finals starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. And the Lafayette Jeff Sectional, which includes Carroll, will start preliminary rounds at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the finals set to start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
• The Taylor at Eastern boys basketball game, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for Saturday with a noon JV start.
