RUSSIAVILLE — Western High School’s baseball team will have a new scoreboard later this spring, thanks to a generous donation by CFD Investments.
The Western School Board accepted a donation of $15,000 from CFD Investments Tuesday. The donation will cover about half the cost of the new scoreboard.
Athletic Director Aaron Hyman said Western will cover the rest of the $30,000 price tag, though CFD has committed to donating an additional $5,000 each year for the next three years.
“We’ve been in need of a scoreboard for quite some time,” he said.
The nine-inning digital scoreboard is expected to be installed by spring break.
