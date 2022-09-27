Former Indianapolis Colts great Peyton Manning holds up his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a game on Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week.