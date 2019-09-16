Ben Roethlisberger's season is over. His career possibly, too.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's injured right elbow will require surgery, ending the 37-year-old's 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger shook his arm after a pair of passes with the Steelers driving late in the first half against Seattle on Sunday. He remained in the game through the end of the drive but watched the second half from the sideline in a white baseball cap as backup Mason Rudolph took over.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger underwent an MRI exam on Sunday night and team doctors determined Roethlisberger requires surgery. Roethlisberger will have the procedure later this week.
Roethlisberger, who led the NFL in passing last season, signed an extension in April that runs through the 2021. There was no immediate timetable on the two-time Super Bowl winner's return.
Roethlisberger has been Pittsburgh's starter since taking over for Tommy Maddox in Week 2 of the 2004 season as a rookie. His start on Sunday was the 218th appearance of his career, second most in the franchise's 87-year history. He holds the club record in just about every major statistical passing category, including yards (56,545), touchdowns (363), attempts (7,230) and completions (4,651). He is 144-71-1 as a starter and is 13-8 in the playoffs, guiding the Steelers to victories in a pair of Super Bowls and an appearance in another.
His 6-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes with 35 seconds left in the 2008 Super Bowl against Arizona gave the Steelers their sixth title and is considered one of the seminal moment's in the championship game's history.
Roethlisberger wasn't particularly sharp in a season-opening loss to New England in Week 1 and was 8 of 15 for 75 yards on Sunday, though he did complete 5 of 6 passes on his final drive of the season, including at least two after he grimaced in obvious pain.
Pittsburgh (0-2) will now move on with Rudolph, taken in the third round of the 2018 draft. Rudolph went 12 of 19 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Seattle in the first regular-season snaps of his career. The Steelers play at San Francisco (2-0) next Sunday.
BREES OUT AT LEAST 6 WEEKS
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
The former Purdue great has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnosis has not been announced.
Brees left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter after the thumb on his right hand hit the hand of on-rushing Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow trough of a throw.
The Saints lost the game 27-9, with backup Teddy Bridgewater going 17 for 30 passing for 165 yards during the last three-plus quarters.
While Brees, as a healthy player, has been a held out of a couple late-season games that held no postseason implications, he has missed only one start because of an injury in his previous 13 seasons with New Orleans. The Saints narrowly lost that 2015 game at Carolina, with Luke McCown at quarterback.
Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions with 6,621 and yards passing with 74,845. His 522 touchdowns tie him for second all-time with New England's Tom Brady, 17 behind retired former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
The Saints are practicing this week in the Seattle area before playing the Seahawks on Sunday. New Orleans' five games after they face Seattle are against Dallas, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, Chicago and Arizona, followed by a Week 9 bye.
Bridgewater, a second-year Saint who returned to New Orleans this season on a one-year, $7.2 million free-agent deal, is the primary backup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.