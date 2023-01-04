ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.
“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as a good friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.
The Bills said Wednesday that Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement on Tuesday and overnight. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care as his medical team continued to monitor and treat him.
Rooney said Hamlin’s family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of worldwide support the second-year Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and transported the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
“They are elated right now,” Rooney said. “Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounce back from this, for him and his family is going to be incredible.”
The family is quickly discovering how much of an impression Hamlin has made.
New York Giants coach and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wore a cap with Hamlin’s No. 3 on it.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips had dinner delivered to the hospital for Hamlin’s family and medical staff.
“Damar was close to my locker and when I spent my time in Buffalo and helped out with my foundation because of his giving nature,” said Phillips, who spent his first four seasons with Buffalo before signing with Minnesota. “But I was a bit surprised at how many people who have zero ties and zero connections to him or to Buffalo, and how much they’re impacted because we are a brotherhood.”
In Denver, rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis was too uncomfortable addressing the Broncos about Hamlin, his former University of Pittsburgh teammate. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg spoke up for him.
“To Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, Damarri Mathis, your teammate, our teammate, told us all about you,” Rosburg said. “He told us of your high character and your friendliness. And he told us of your incredible ability to lead people to a loving commitment to others, community service and raising other people up. That’s a remarkable thing. So, today, Damar, we honor you.”
Colts safety Rodney Thomas, a high school teammate of Hamlin’s in Pittsburgh, visited Hamlin this week.
Fans, team owners and players — including Tom Brady and Russell Wilson — have made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which had raised more than $6.6 million by late Wednesday afternoon.
The Bills, meantime, were still dealing with the shock of seeing their teammate collapse on the field after making a tackle, his heart not beating.
After returning home early Tuesday once the game was suspended, the Bills held meetings and a walkthrough practice without any media availability on Wednesday. They are expected to resume practice on Thursday ahead of their home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
