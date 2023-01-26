No. 1-ranked Purdue visits Michigan tonight for a Big Ten men’s basketball game. It’s a 9 p.m. game and will be shown on FS1.
Purdue (19-1, 7-1 Big Ten) is playing on the road for the fifth time in its last seven games. The Boilermakers won the previous four road games by a total of 38 points.
After tonight’s game, Purdue will finish the season with six home games in its final 10 Big Ten games.
A win over Michigan (11-8, 5-3) would give Purdue wins at Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State for the first time since the 1997-98 season. Purdue hasn’t won on the road at Michigan and Michigan State since the 2010-11 season.
The Boilers are led by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey (21.5 points, 13.2 rebounds per game) and freshman guards Fletcher Loyer (12.8 points) and Braden Smith (9.9 points, 4.3 assists). The Wolverines are led by 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson (18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds) and freshman guard Jett Howard (14.6 points).
