Take a look at the Big Ten men’s basketball standings and two things stand out.
First, No. 1-ranked Purdue owns a commanding lead. The Boilermakers are 11-2 in league play, good for a three-game lead with seven games remaining on their schedule.
The next thing that stands out is the logjam that follows Purdue in the standings.
Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers are in a three-way tie for second place with 8-5 records, Illinois, Northwestern and Iowa all are a half-game back of second place with 7-5 records and Maryland and Michigan State are a full game back at 7-6.
That’s eight teams — more than half of the 14-team league — within a game of each other.
With that as a backdrop, Purdue (22-2 overall) hosts Iowa (15-8) Thursday at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and ESPN2 will carry the game.
Quite simply, Purdue is looking to protect its comfortable league lead while Iowa is looking to bring the Boilers back to the pack and also move into a tie for second place.
If you like good offense, this is a must-see matchup. Purdue is ranked No. 1 nationally in offensive efficiency via KenPom.com — and Iowa is No. 2.
The Boilers, of course, are led by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. He is averaging 22.4 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The Hawkeyes’ go-to player is 6-8 forward Kris Murray, who is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Purdue is coming off a 79-74 loss to Indiana on Saturday. Missed free throws and turnovers cost the Boilers, just like in their loss to Rutgers earlier in the season.
In Purdue’s two losses, the Boilermakers shot just 29-of-45 (64%) from the free throw line with 29 turnovers (14.5 per game). By comparison, in the Boilers’ 22 wins, they shot 76.1% from the free throw line and averaged 10.6 turnovers.
Thursday marks the lone home game in a four-game stretch for Purdue as the Boilermakers will return to the road following Thursday for games at Northwestern (Sunday) and Maryland (next Thursday). Purdue will then end the regular-season with three home games in its final four contests.
Purdue leads the all-time series with Iowa by a 94-78 margin, including a 19-10 advantage under coach Matt Painter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.