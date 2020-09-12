Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.